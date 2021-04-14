Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,062,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,270 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

