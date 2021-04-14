Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. 4,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $78.09.

