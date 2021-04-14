Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $757.97. 863,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,106,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $664.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.76 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $727.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,509.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

