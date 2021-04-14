Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.91. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

WM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,713. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

