Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $233.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Watsco traded as high as $277.28 and last traded at $276.10, with a volume of 2435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.41.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average of $239.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

