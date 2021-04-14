Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.38

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $699,828.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00263319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.04 or 0.00718316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,127.87 or 0.99651458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.87 or 0.00839596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

