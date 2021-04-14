Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 380,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

HP stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

