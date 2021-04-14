Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.60 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 89,543 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

