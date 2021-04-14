Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.14 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

