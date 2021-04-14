Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of Gentex worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

