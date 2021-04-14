Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.09 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.37% of Crane worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crane by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

CR stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $96.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

