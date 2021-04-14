Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 219,604 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219,604 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Marathon Oil worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 118.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,425,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $1,133,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

