Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,766 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

