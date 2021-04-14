Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,122 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.
Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.