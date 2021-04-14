Wells Fargo & Company Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $115.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

