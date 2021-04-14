Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Luna Innovations worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $352.29 million, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

