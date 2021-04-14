Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $471,000 Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.2379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

