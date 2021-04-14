Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $518,000 Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBMT opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

EBMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

