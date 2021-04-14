West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,732,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,428,000 after buying an additional 83,930 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.14.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.58. 89,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,429. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

