West Oak Capital LLC Sells 155 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $228.30. 26,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,339. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.25 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.