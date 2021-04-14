West Oak Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. 45,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,315. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $38.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

