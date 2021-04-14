West Oak Capital LLC Sells 440 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.30. 32,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,140. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

