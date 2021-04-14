Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 198.4% in March

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:WIW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

