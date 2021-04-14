Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

WTBDY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,819. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

