Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

