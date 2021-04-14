William Blair Begins Coverage on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

MRUS opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $863.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

