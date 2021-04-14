WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,290. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 180.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

