Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,374 shares of company stock worth $135,744,738 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,691. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.80. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

