WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Michael Gregg Purchases 7,373 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Michael Gregg acquired 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.95 ($19.96) per share, with a total value of A$206,075.35 ($147,196.68).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

