WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 60.7% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00063934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00019346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00690321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00088383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00036199 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

