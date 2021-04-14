XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 4.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 161,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,944,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

