XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $154.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.87.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $134.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 163.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

