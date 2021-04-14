Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $59.83

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.83, but opened at $61.82. Yandex shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 37,142 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

