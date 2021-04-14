Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 7,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,216. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

