Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.20 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 45% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002379 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00066175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00266924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00726880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,398.27 or 0.99624996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.07 or 0.00850244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

