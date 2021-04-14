Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Yum! Brands traded as high as $115.94 and last traded at $115.94, with a volume of 3674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.96.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

