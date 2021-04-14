Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. 120,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

