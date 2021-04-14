Zacks: Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. AXIS Capital posted earnings of ($1.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 36.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 164,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.86. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

