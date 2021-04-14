Zacks: Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Edison International posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Edison International stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 1,445,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,604. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

