Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.36 Million

Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $602.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $619.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.10 million. Masonite International reported sales of $551.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.