Zacks: Analysts Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $742.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

