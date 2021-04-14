Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.24. 20,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

