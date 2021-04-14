Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

NYSE:FVRR traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.44. 585,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.76 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

