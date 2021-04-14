Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.62.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 302,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $186.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

