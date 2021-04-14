Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $106.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.75 million and the lowest is $103.99 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $118.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $441.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $454.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $457.37 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 565,203 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,001. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.