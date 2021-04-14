Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.57. 1,005,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

