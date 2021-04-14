Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.57. 1,005,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.