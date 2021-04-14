Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $40.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.50 million to $43.20 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $33.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $186.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ATRS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,123. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $682.73 million, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

