Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 10,734,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,297. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

