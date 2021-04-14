Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $82.46. 12,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

