Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings per share of $3.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RS traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.58. 5,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $159.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.